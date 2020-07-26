A study by researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University analyzed the changes in weather can be brought on in Asian monsoon regions due to global warming employing a high-resolution climate simulation. They simulated the formation of clouds and their dissipation.

Through the study, the scientists observed that there was a significant increase in the precipitation over the "trough," where tropical disturbances such as concentrated water vapor and typhoons played key roles. The Asian monsoon region is home to a large section of the global population, and the monsoons play a vital part in global water cycles.

Asian Monsoon Regions Affected

As the world braces itself for the impact of global warming, it is now more vital than ever to have an accurate, detailed picture of how exactly the climate will change. This applies strongly to the Asian monsoon regions, where vast amounts of annual precipitation make it an important part of global energy and water cycles.

As home to a large proportion of the world population, detailed, local predictions for the scale and nature of monsoons and tropical disturbances such as typhoons/cyclones have the potential to inform disaster mitigation strategies and key policymaking.

A team led by Assistant Professor Hiroshi Takahashi sought to address this by using a high-resolution climate model known as NICAM (Non-hydrostatic ICosahedral Atmospheric Model) to study the detailed evolution of weather in the Asian monsoon regions.

The model's key strength is an explicit account of cloud formation and dissipation based on physical principles e.g. accounting for the convective effects that give rise to cumulonimbus clouds and subsequent precipitation when the air pressure drops. This level of detail allowed the team to study future precipitation patterns due to Asian monsoons with unprecedented accuracy.

Increased Levels of Precipitation

The team's simulation of 30 years of global warming shows significantly elevated levels of precipitation in the monsoon "trough," a zone spanning northern India, the Indochina peninsula, and the western parts of the North Pacific. It is well known that global warming leads to more precipitation, driven mostly by more water vapor in the atmosphere. However, the different features of each region mean that the changes are far from uniform.

For example, the study found that it was not clear whether "monsoon westerlies" were enhanced, but it did find more cyclones in the trough, enough to account for the increased precipitation. Concurrent with the increased precipitation, they also found distinct trends in water vapor over the monsoon region.

Furthermore, the team focused on the effect of sea surface temperature. Previous studies often applied a global, uniform increase in temperature plus the regional variations created by the El Nino effect. To separate their effects, they added them separately in two independent simulations, concluding that it was the former, a global increase in sea surface temperature, that contributed most strongly to the increased precipitation.

The effects of the monsoon season in Asia can be devastating. Examples include locations close to home for the team e.g. the 2018 and 2020 floods in western Japan and the East Asian countries. With these region-specific findings, their work may play an important role in global disaster mitigation, infrastructure development and policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies)