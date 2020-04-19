Titanic soundtrack 'my heart will go on' singer Céline Dion was joined by Andrea Bocelli on whose voice she had previously commented: "if God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like Andrea Bocelli" performed from home in an effort by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's celebrity-filled virtual show to raise funds supporting the fight against coronavirus pandemic, while Lady Gaga took charge to lead.

They were joined by pianist Lang Lang, Lady Gaga and John Legend on Saturday night to sing 'The Prayer.' All from their homes as a part of #TogetherAtHome campaign. Jennifer Lopez sang Barbra Streisand's 'People,' in a feature of celebrities for more than eight-hour-long live video by Global Citizen.

Celebrities come together to raise funds for Coronavirus

The coronavirus special these music icons is to help in raising awareness by the COVID-19 solidarity response fund supporting charities in local and regional levels to provide help to the needy such as food, shelter, and healthcare at the time of a pandemic. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Sang the classic 'What a Wonderful World' in the feature.

Global Citizen together with Lady Gaga, announced that it has raised an overall $127.9 million, providing $55.1 million to WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and other $72.8 million to hundred local and regional responders and also for the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF, as per the statement . While the team thanked all those who joined the efforts.

Céline Dion postponed her music tour

Céline Dion postponed her music tour "Courage" while urging the people to stay home safe, reported People. Lady Gaga tweeted "we all matter" to those watched the video and also those who didn't and couldn't watch it.

The online concert was organized by Global Citizen, a movement whose main aim is to end extreme poverty by 2030 by engaging citizens. On Thursday, Dion shared her solidarity with all those who are working daily against coronavirus. "We salute your bravery and we pray for you," she said in an Instagram video while adding "We are eternally grateful."

One World: Together at Home is the special that featured many celebrities in order to support frontline healthcare workers and the WHO. Team Global Citizen at Spotify curated the official #TogetherAtHome playlist that features many performing artists

Celebrities

There were many other performances such as Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, J Balvin, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

The list goes long that includes Maluma, Stevie Wonder, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder. Don't yet stop, the featured ones include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, David Beckham, Idris, Sabrina Elba and Kerry Washington. While Taylor Swift, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams and Victoria Beckham among many others made cameos.