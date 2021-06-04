Glenn Roche: Horrifying Video Shows Moment Cop Gropes 13-Yr-Old Girl Inside Lift and Fondles Her Breasts

A disturbing new footage has emerged of an Australian cop cornering a 13-year-old girl inside a Sydney train elevator and then gropes and squeezes her breasts as she frantically attempts to escape the attack. Glenn Roche, 54, was found guilty of indecent assault this week, the New Zealand Herald reported on Thursday.

Roche, a civilian employee of the police force, reportedly groped the teenager at Sydney's Cabramatta train station in July 2019 after spending the day sightseeing with her family and his wife. According to authorities, the girl still suffers nightmares and requires psychiatric help even almost two years after the attack.

Sexual Predator

In a shocking new CCTV footage released this week, Roche is seen chasing the girl into an elevator. Once the two are inside, he clutches the girl around the waist before sliding to the ground. The girl initially doesn't understand what Roche was up to as he is seen in a playful mood.

However, he soon grabs her, fondles her and tries to kiss her while she tries to wrestle free, the footage shows. The girl continues to wrestle and somehow managed to escape and tell her mother about the horrific ordeal, and later told a court that Roche also squeezed her breast twice.

Following her complaint and during investigation, the victim also told authorities that she still suffers nightmares from the harrowing July 2019 assault, according to the Herald. Roche was later arrested but even today continues to defend himself. When he faced Liverpool Magistrate's Court this week, he told the judge that chasing the girl into the lift was a game and there was "no sexual gratification on my behalf."

"My hands have slid up her body as she slid to the ground," Roche told police. "My mind has gone off on a tangent like this is a challenge to me. I can get her and give her a kiss on the cheek like her two sisters and mum."

Passing on the Blame

Roche throughout the hearing wasn't repentant. Instead, he tried to blame the girl for all that happened. "She contributed to that occurring by releasing her body weight and sliding through my hands," he said, blaming his victim. Police said Roche had been out with the girl's mom and siblings. It is unclear what his relationship to the girl and her family was.

The pedophile also said that he just wanted to kiss the girl and nothing else as a goodbye gesture. "I remember kissing her on the right cheek and I said that's all I wanted to do," he said.

The judge didn't buy his version and found him guilty. He was also suspended from the police department, where he worked as a civilian employee, according to the reports. However, he continues to maintain that he is not guilty and has been framed.