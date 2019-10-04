The first coach tickets of Glastonbury 2020 that went on sale on 3rd October night got over in just 27 minutes. The 2020 edition of the world-famous music festival will take place from 24th June to 28th June on Worth Farm, Somerset. The festival is returning after its huge success last time.

The official ticket counter of Glastonbury 2020, See Tickets announced it on social media at 6.27 PM that all the tickets of Glastonbury 2020 have been sold, surprising fans who were waiting to grab their tickets for Glastonbury 2020 festival. Soon the social media is abuzz with their outrage.

In social media, some of them were happy after getting tickets for the music festival but many were left unhappy and they came out with their frustration despite making several attempts.

The official ticket counters of some social media accounts previously informed that the general admission tickets would go on sale this Sunday, 6th October, at 9 PM.

But, Glastonbury Festival official Twitter account shared the news of all tickets sold and thanked the people who bought it. Their Twitter account tweeted: "The Glastonbury 2020 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at am BST on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from 70 locations)."

The last edition (2019) of the festival saw Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Liam Gallagher, Maggie Rogers, Wu-Tang Clan and Lewis Capaldi Stormzy, The Killers, Stormzy, The Killers, and The Cure performing in the festival.

However, now Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, Foals and Elton John are all set to perform in the next year's festival. In April 2019, organizer Michael Eavis also told that The Beatles legend Paul McCartney would be making his appearance in Glastonbury. Emily Eavis also confirmed that two headliner booking was already on the list for 2020.

Now, most people are looking for General tickets that will cost £265 + £5 booking fee. The price of the ticket includes entry to the festival, five-night camping, a free program and mini-guide, onsite newspaper, mobile charging points and free firewood. Some portion of the tickets sold will go to the environment cause.