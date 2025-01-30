Girona vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Arsenal will aim to strengthen their position in the top eight as they travel to face Girona, a team that has already been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. Girona entered the tournament with high ambitions after an impressive La Liga campaign, hoping to compete with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

However, their journey took another setback when a first-half goal from Rafael Leao sealed a narrow defeat against AC Milan, as they struggled to break through the Rossoneri's defense. Girona has been unlucky, with three of their seven losses coming by a 1-0 margin. They put up strong performances against elite teams but have failed to secure positive results.

All Eyes on Arsenal

As they prepare to host Arsenal, Girona will be playing purely for pride. With no pressure on them, their fans may expect an entertaining display, while manager Michel will be eager to see his side end their Champions League campaign on a high note.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is on the verge of securing a place in the round of 16 after a dominant victory over Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates on Matchday 7. Goals from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard ensured the Gunners maintained third place, with a comfortable goal difference reducing any concerns about missing out on automatic qualification.

Arsenal boasts one of the strongest defensive records in the competition, having conceded just two goals so far. Only Liverpool and Inter Milan have matched or bettered that statistic over the seven games of the league phase.

The Gunners will aim to finish the job with another win when they face Girona at Estadi Montilivi. While Mikel Arteta may have some concerns regarding squad depth, his team still appears well-equipped to secure all three points comfortably on Wednesday.

When and Where

The Girona vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan 29. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Girona vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Girona vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Girona vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Girona vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Girona vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.