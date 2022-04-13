Girls Gone Wild Teaser Exposed, the Debut Episode of True-Crime Series Rich and Shameles Triggers Wave of Nostalgia

The teaser of Girls Gone Wild Exposed, a debut episode of TNT's new true crime series Rich and Shameless, has created a furore on social media.

The video clips of booze parties and half-naked women followed by the comments are being circulated on various social media platforms.

Girls Gone Wild was the video company owned by Joe Francis, a controversial personality and the man behind the adult entertainment business in the 2000s.

Francis has also been referred to as a "sociopath" for his alleged ruthlessness while dealing with women participants in his show.

Darker Side of Harmless Fun

Going down the memory lane, some of the followers have admitted that back then it occurred to be "harmless fun" but looking at the ramifications that the participants underwent were irreversible.

The show will be aired on April 23 that will have the interviews of the women whose lives changed for the worst following their participation in Girls Gone Wild.

A celebrity from the past even admitted that she had been tricked into child pornography and by the time she realized it was too late.

As reported by the New York Post, this particular episode will also unveil the dark secrets of Joe Francis who took the girls into dark back rooms coaxing them into sinister actions.

A twitter user wrote, " True crime fans will love #RichAndShameless on TNT this summer: it's a hard look at the stories of people like Joe Francis & Girls Gone Wild, Martin Shkreli & his battle with the Wu-Tang Clan, the story of the Pam & Tommy tape, and more. #TCA22."

Another user expressed, "i agree. the balls they had to air those girls gone wild commercials on tv back in the day. they even had video stores with sections thats dedicated to that stuff where its fully open and anybody could pass through it. so strange. that stuff was a gateway."

I think it's crazy the prince saw a commercial (all the way in Denmark) of a Girls Gone Wild Wisconsin edition and decided to go to school in Wisconsin so he can mess around with girls....like???