Girl Rushed to Hospital After Foot Gets Trapped in Escalator at Singapore's Buangkok Mall

A child was taken to the hospital on Saturday, February 22, after being released from an escalator at a Buangkok shopping center.

In a video of the incident posted on a public Facebook page, a woman was seen squatting near the child as her foot was stuck in a motionless escalator. She calms the child who appears to scream.

The video also showed another woman pleading for assistance over the phone with the authorities. However, she claimed that she is not the child's mother.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for help at 70 Compassvale Bow, which is the location of the Sengkang Grand Mall, at around 6.50 pm on February 22.

Rescue equipment was required to free the child's left foot that became stuck in the wall of an escalator. According to the report, SCDF transported the girl to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.