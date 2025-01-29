Girl Rushed to Hospital after Getting Stung by Jellyfish While Swimming at Changi Beach in Singapore

A girl was rushed to the hospital after being stung by a jellyfish while swimming at Changi Beach on Sunday.

Stomp reported that a passerby, who goes by the name Zhang Yuliang, told Shin Min Daily News, "The girl was about seven or eight years old and seemed to be injured. There were marks left by the jellyfish's tentacles on her legs."

The 41-year-old, who was at Changi Beach at about 3 pm on January 26, said, "At the time, the girl appeared to be in pain, but she should be fine," adding, "Her parents were also there. I believe they were foreigners."

Second Case of Jellyfish Sting

The girl's relatives requested a cup of hot water from the restaurant, according to the manager of a nearby eatery.

According to Stomp, the 31-year-old manager said, "The restaurant was quite busy at the time and we didn't pay much attention to the girl's injuries." He added, "But she was wearing a swimsuit and I believe she had gone swimming in the sea. The girl cried and someone called an ambulance."

"This is the second case of jellyfish sting that I know of. There was one last year, but the victim was not seriously injured," the manager said.

Notices warning people about box jellyfish and what to do if they come across them are posted on the beach.

Beware of Jellyfish

In addition to minimizing skin exposure, wearing flotation devices, and avoiding touching or approaching any jellyfish—whether in the water or washed up on the beach—the notice cautions individuals against swimming alone and participating in water sports.

Additionally, the notification warned that a jellyfish sting would result in excruciating pain, skin discoloration, and symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and trouble breathing.

In case of such an incident where you get stung by a jellyfish, get to shore right away and call an ambulance.

The injured person should not rub their hands on their wound and should maintain their composure. The notification also says that any tentacles remaining in the wound should be removed with a towel and that the sting should be submerged in vinegar or sea water for at least 30 seconds.