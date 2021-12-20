Girl, 10, Dies in Car Crash After Drunk Driver Loses Control of his Landrover

In an unfortunate tragedy that unfolded in Greater Manchester on Saturday, December 18 evening, a 10-year-old girl died after a drunk driver lost control of his car. According to Manchester Evening News, a driver, whose identity is not clear at the moment, hit two children with his red Landrover Discovery in a residential area in Oldham, Greater Manchester. After hitting the children, the driver crashed the car into a lamp post. The driver was said to be in an inebriated state.

Police were called to the scene at around 5 pm on Saturday and found the car crashed into the lamp post. A Greater Manchester Police spokesman informed that a 10-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, but succumbed to her injuries later. "The other child was taken to hospital with an ankle and head injury where she remains in a stable condition," the spokesperson noted.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the car crash under suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under influence. He is held in custody for questioning. An investigation into the accident is still going on.

'I gave them [the victims] my dressing gowns to keep them warm'

An eyewitness told the Manchester Evening News that she saw two girls lying injured on the road after the accident. She ran outside to see a girl 'knocked over.' "I gave them both my dressing gowns to keep them warm. One girl was near the bus stop on her side, the other was on the grass in the dark but we found her," she said. The witness further noted that neither of the girls had parents in the area. It is not clear if the two victims were related to each other.

Sergeant Matthew Waggett, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit noted that they're continuing the investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision. They are even asking that anyone who has dashcam footage or any information about the red Land Rover Discovery during the collision or prior to the collision come to police. "."This collision happened at a busy time of day and we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who can assist police," Waggett said.