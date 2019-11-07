She is a supermodel, she walks the runway for legendary fashion brands, she is arguably one of the most stylish models out there. But it looks like, despite all of that, Gigi Hadid still has haters who question her style. The 24-year-old American model, however, had an epic response for those who would question her fashion sense. Reportedly, Gigi Hadid is 'not dressing for your approval,' which she reminded her 9.1 million Twitter followers after the model's 'street style' was called into question!

"U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It's called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval. Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn't going to make me dress differently," the model vented in a tweet. Her rant wasn't over, because she wrote in a follow-up tweet, "Not just talking about this specific comment. U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don't. It's about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments."

Reportedly, Gigi's rant came in response to a comment that questioned her street style when she was spotted wearing a sweater, leggings and sneakers. The Hadid sisters are known for their style, but even Gigi's sister Bella has been scrutinized for her risque street style.

Bella Hadid has been rocking the braless look multiple times lately. And it looks like the scrutiny on her fashion doesn't seem to be bothering her. Epic responses aside, Gigi should perhaps take a page from her sister's book and ignore the haters and the people who would question her choice of clothes.

Gigi and Bella are among the most sought after models in the world. And both sisters have their own thing going on and their own career trajectory. But we have to say, when it comes to siblings, they sure are a gorgeous pair.