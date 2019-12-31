It's been 10 months since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid broke up. But the couple's fans are still waiting for them to reconcile. And, when it was reported that after all this time they were "back in touch" again, understandably people started watching them closely.

Recently, the fashion model posted a picture on Instagram, which made us wonder if the gorgeous couple is back together. What was the picture? Well, it was of Hadid cooking Zayn's mother's curry recipe.

While she was cooking, Gigi put up a snap of all the ingredients that go in and told us that they were from Trisha Malik's chicken curry pasta salad recipe. And, she even tagged the latter in her post. Well, for those of you who don't know, Trisha Malik is Zayn's mum. That's not all. Trisha reposted Hadid's picture and even shared an old screenshot of time when the supermodel revealed that her favorite restaurant was "her boyfriend's mum's kitchen."

Maybe they were just being nice to each other or maybe the couple is really back together. After this exchange, fans on Twitter were left wondering. One wrote: "HOLD UP WHY IS GIGI WITH TRISHA ARE ZAYN AND HER BACK TOGETHER."

While another confused individual wrote: "'Wait. Gigi with Zayn's mom. Does that also mean that Gigi with Zayn? Or just cooking with his mom? What." But, then there were also logical answers. One wrote: "Zayn is the most discreet guy I've ever seen, he only lets us know a small percentage of his life."

Friendship begins

While another commented: "A friendship can remain even if the relationship ends. Maybe Zayn and Gigi have been together again for a long time, but just now they are showing..."

In fact, it was reported by DailyMail that a source claimed that Gigi still has a soft corner for Zayn Malik because of their history together. However, the source also mentioned that though they are on good terms now, it doesn't mean that the former couple is getting back together. Well, one can only hope!