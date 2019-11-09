Gigi Hadid recently unfollowed Tyler Cameron on Instagram, nearly a month after the two ended their brief relationship. However, a source told Us Weekly that this did not mean the duo has "any bad blood" between them.

The model, 24, no longer follows the former Bachelorette contestant, 26, with whom she sparked romance rumours in August, after Cameron was spotted leaving Hannah Brown's apartment.

"Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend," the source exclusively tells Us. "They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over." The source added that Hadid's unfollow "doesn't mean that they aren't speaking or have any bad blood between them."

After the brief romance, Cameron revealed he "may be single" on the October 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and two days later, it was confirmed that he and Hadid had broken up.

Late last month, the former reality star exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Hadid are "friends" who are in touch "when [they] need to be." During the same interview, he opened up about dating a celebrity.

"It was just a different world ... I never navigated it before," he explained. "[But] they are no different than anyone else."

There have been several romance rumours surrounding Cameron, including with Bachelor season 21 contestant Kristina Schulman in recent weeks. The duo sparked dating rumours after they were spotted eating dinner together in September. But Schulman, 26, exclusively told Us that the dinner date was "not a thing."