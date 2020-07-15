With the lockdown still in force in many countries with theaters and malls closed, here is something that can lift your spirits. Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima game is sure to keep you busy while you earn points and level up ferociously.

Ghost of Tsushima is the last big Sony-published PlayStation 4-exclusive and looking at the overall performance of the game, it looks like it is worth people's money and efforts. In fact, gamers will soon enter the PlayStation 5 era by the end of 2020. But to know how different Ghost of Tsushima is from The Last of Us Part 2 that was released early this month or from the Assassin's Creed, read the details below.

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure set in the medieval period in Japan in the 13th Century. The lead character is known as Jin Sakai, who is the last remaining leader of the Samurai. The game starts when Mongols invade Japan.

Taking on Mongol Warlord

Jin is forced to come into the war scene when his uncle is kidnapped and locked up by a Mongol named Khotun Khan. He is Jin's main opponent. Jin has to win over Khan and his army to get into the heavily guarded castle to set his uncle free.

Training for the same and infiltrating the castle is the first step in the game. Being a Samurai, Jin is upright and too good at one-on-one sword fights. But he needs some extra skills and needs to learn some dirty tricks if she wants to take on the Mongol army successfully.

In the first level, Jin needs to learn to use smoke bombs and knife skills while he sneaks around not coming into the sight of the Mongol army, unlike his usual warring skill of fighting one-on-one.

Map, Missions, Main Quests and Tools

The second important factor in the game is the large map that has a number of icons to help you played as Jin) in your tasks. The map leads you to minor missions to earn bonus, you can win collectibles too. But what's important is that the map is also the key to main quests that will help you unlock new strengths and tools.

To win your main quests you will be given a horse with which you can occupy a settlement. This will help you take a safe spot (somewhere on the top) so that you can watch out for the enemy and plan your movements. In case you are spotted by the enemy even while moving stealthily, you can show off your sword fighting skills and slay the enemy.

According to various reviews, the Ghost of Tsushima has more depth than other combat-related games. Before getting into 'fighting the boss' level, you need to learn to dodge and parry. The fights with the boss are interesting as the enemy is equally strong. But remember to unlock upgrades every now and then through side missions and keep yourself well equipped with tools and skills before entering into a fight with the warlord.

Main Attractions

Another thing that is mind-blowing is the scenery. The background of the game includes a temple in a grove of trees with golden leaves, the pampas grass along with red maples and blue hydrangeas. Jin riding on his horseback crossing all the above, winning and taking over fishing villages and shrines makes the game look elegant and gives a pleasant feeling to the gamers amidst the quests, bloodbath and intense fights.

The Ghost of Tsushima offers elegant tools that will make you feel like you are actually on the spot. For example, brushing a thumb across the controller's touchpad can create a wind that ruffles through the grass and takes you to a next destination. You can even ditch the map markers and follow golden birds that will lead you to minor missions.