Ghislaine's Next Prison Might be Like a 'Disneyland' in Comparison to Brooklyn's MDC: Experts

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on Wednesday, December 29 on 5 out of 6 counts of sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for years in the capacity of pedophile Jeffery Epstein's madam. Maxwell poured herself a cup of water and conferred with her lawyer after the verdict was read. A jury of six men and women reached the verdict after six days of deliberation. Ghislaine is expected to be placed on a suicide watch at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is held for the last 17 months.

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing a sentence of up to 65 years. According to DailyMail, as her lawyers are yet to submit a prison preference, prison experts have said that she could opt for Danbury prison, in Connecticut. Experts further weighed that the Connecticut prison will be like a 'Disneyland' in comparison to her current confinement. Inmates like singer Lauryn Hill, reality TV star Teresa Giudice, and Piper Kerman, the author of Orange Is the New Black have served time in the Connecticut prison.

A date for Ghislaine's sentencing has not been set yet. She has repeatedly complained about her current prison cell in MDC, Brooklyn, calling it a 'living hell' where she has been 'assaulted and abused.' Ghislaine has even alleged that her treatment in MDC could be called torture. Her family accused the prison staff of giving her 'inhumane treatment' by giving her rotten food, keeping her in excessively hot and cold conditions, and putting her in a cell that flooded with raw sewage.

Prison lottery

A federal prison consultant, Justin Paperny told MailOnline that Ghislaine's prison life won't improve until she is sentenced. He also added that wherever she will end up next, it will be better than MDC. Not only this, but another expert went out on a limb and told The Times that her next prison would be a 'Disneyland' compared to MDC. Paperny noted that once Ghislaine will set foot in her post-sentencing prison, she would feel like 'she's won a lottery.'

It is, however, unclear at the moment in which of the 29 facilities meant for female federal prisoners Ghislaine will serve her sentence.

Before Ghislaine's post-sentencing prison is decided, her attorneys will prepare a pre-sentencing report with a probation officer, which will be submitted to the judge. Paperny noted that Ghislaine might be sent to a low-security prison where she would be free to read books in the library, exercise, and might even be able to make phone calls.

She might even be allowed limited access to the internet, television, and films, but that was up to the warden. She, however, will almost certainly be allowed visits from family members once the COVID restrictions are lifted.