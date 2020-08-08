Ghislaine Maxwell liked boasting about her romantic endeavors with multiple boyfriends, Virginia Louise Giuffre has revealed in her book. The escapades Maxwell claimed include her alleged sex act with George Clooney, said Giuffre, one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes.

The book by Giuffre was unsealed by a New York judge last week. It gives an insight into what she, as a victim, had to undergo. Giuffre had stated that when she was a teenager, she was forced into being a sex slave for Epstein and his rich friends.

The book also revealed the acts of Ghislain Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend. Maxwell and Giuffre had traveled together in the 2000s and it was during one of their trips that Maxwell had boasted of her sex act with actor George Clooney.

Clooney Involved in Epstein Crimes?

"One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess," stated Giuffre in her book. She had said that Maxwell had performed the act with Clooney in the bathroom of a random business event. All these details were mentioned in Giuffre's 139-page book called "The Billionaire's Playboy Club."

The time, date and venue of Maxwell's meeting with Clooney were not revealed. But the book stated that the incident occurred in 2001. Clooney has not reacted to the same yet. However, apart from his act with Maxwell, the actor has not been accused of underage sex or any associations with Epstein and his crimes.

The court had received Giuffre's book as evidence in 2015. The book was submitted while hearing the defamation case brought by Giuffre against Maxwell. The case was sorted out in 2017. It was settled in Giuffre's favor for an undisclosed sum.

Maxwell to Face 35 Years of Jail Term?

Currently, at least 2,000 pages of evidence have been released by the court against Maxwell's involvement in Epstein's sexual crimes. Maxwell is facing charges including enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury for allegedly recruiting underage women for the disgraced financier Epstein.

In a year-old report in New York Post, it is claimed that Maxwell had given Priscilla Doe, one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, step by step tutorial, using her own hands and demonstrating how to make Jeffery Epstein happy. This was mentioned in Doe's complaint. She stated that the incident occurred during a meeting at the convicted pedophile's island, Little St. James, in 2006.

Maxwell will face trials from July 2021. If she is convicted of all the charges against her, she will have to spend 35 years in prison. As of July, Maxwell was lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York.