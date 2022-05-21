GetKicks offers a lucrative opportunity through Move 2 to earn game

The sneakerheads community is a group of people who love to collect and trade sneakers. It has become popular in recent years. They usually sell their sneaker collections to get more sneakers, but some are genuine collectors, keeping their shoes. This global phenomenon is now all ready to migrate to virtual spaces. Online games are all set to play host to a massive sneakerhead community.

Today, millions of people are part of this community around the world. They love to spend money on exclusive sneakers, and they are willing to spend even more money to have a complete collection that matches the fanatical desire they have acquired over time. GetKicks is a blockchain-based gaming community specializing in giving sneakerheads the ultimate experience of playing with their passion.

The GetKicks Project is designed to ensure that people who join the game early will benefit from it. It will be rewarding for them as per the time they entered it. With solo mode and club mode, GetKicks will ensure that players can do things with their passion more engagingly and interactively. To maximize the experience of the community, GetKicks will also host marathon tournaments where people can earn prizes for playing and competing against each other.

GetKicks offers a unique opportunity to earn tokens by playing. Their emphasis is on generating the community through partnerships with existing street wear and sneaker brands. Their focus is more on virtual interaction than physical to give the players an experience that will make them happy. GetKicks is set to change the space by focusing on its unique value propositions.

NFT holders will have access to the best utilities present while ensuring that they are crisp-looking. Their kicks will have upgradable stats, and they will have a lot of different accessories to enhance their kicks. These accessories will give the users a chance to add new perks to their kicks and enrich the experience. The accessories can be acquired online or through a KickBox with exclusive stuff. Kick NFTs can also be leased, and their owners will benefit from the lease transaction.

All in all, GetKicks is looking at the crypto community and sneakerheads in particular as the audience they want to reach out to. Their unique ecosystem will allow players to do things they have always dreamed of. Many people are excited about this project, which is backed by blockchain technology and is breaking new grounds in gaming. Kicks are all set to provide a completely immersive experience not available anywhere else.