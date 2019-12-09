Deepfake is often remembered as a curse from the world of technology. But SnapChat is coming up with a similar feature which would force you to fall in love with it. Called Cameo, the new feature would let the Snapchat users express their present feelings into interesting videos by using a single selfie image.

Snapchat is all set to release its new feature that would let you convert your still images into funny gif images and share them later. It would primarily help Snapchat users to deliver their present state of feeling through funny expressions.

Cameo, the beta version of the new feature has already been rolled out in select European countries. The authorities of Snap has expressed that the feature is not ready yet to "take the stage yet," but confirmed to release it globally on a later date.

How to make your own Cameos

According to numerous users who are already using the feature, making Cameo videos is darn easy. To start with, you need to take a selfie and choose a character type according to your preferred gender. The Cameo then resides in the Bitmoji section inside the Snapchat messaging keyboard.

Here you will get a series of short videos with different expressions with funny sounds, and you need to pick the perfect one according to your present mood. Once you are done, you can share across with your Snapchat fellas. A cameo would let you make gif's involving two persons using two individual selfies. You can delete the selfie at a later stage, after making the selfie.

Snapchat First

The Cameo is a fresh new concept to impress the social media enthusiasts and probably would be embraced by the SnapChat fans for its bright new idea. However, as we have seen earlier, the feature might also get replicated soon by other social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Facebook copied many other features, including stories, which was introduced by Snapchat first.

However, Chinese social media app called Zoo has rolled out a similar deepfake like feature to use their faces into famous movie clips. A clip made using this feature went viral recently where a Chinese guy living in the US used his face in place of Leonardo DiCaprio's famous Titanic scene.