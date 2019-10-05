The spooky season has started and on October 31the world will celebrate Halloween day of the year. It's time to set up your watchlist for best horror movies. Here are the best horror movies to watch this Halloween season at Amazon Prime.

Friday the 13th Series

This series has one of the most memorable franchises of all time, it has never disappointed its fans. The franchise with its sequels has always impressed the fans and especially the way it shows deaths. It started in 1987 and ended in 1990, well you can watch it on Amazon prime anytime.

Night of the Living Dead

This horror movie came in 1968 and it turned out a classic horror film in the world of cinema. The story of the film revolves around seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, which is owned by a growing group of living dead monsters.

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

This movie German silent film released 1920 is a classic and you know it why! The film revolves around a physcho killer who uses somnambulist (Conrad Veidt) to kill people. The film is inspired by the lives of Janowitz and Mayer. The twist and turns in the film with the horror makes us watch more n more.

Suspiria (2018)

This film was actually a remake of Dario Argento's 1977 released film. Dakota Johnson starrer film is horror like never before. The film has Dakota Johnson as an American woman who enrols at a prestigious dance academy in Berlin run by a coven of witches. The film was released on October 26, last year during Halloween season and it really scared everyone.

Hereditary

Ari Aster's first horror film before the most acclaimed Midsommar. The film received appreciation from the critics but failed to get the audience. However, now the film is on Amazon prime which is better to watch the film in Halloween season.