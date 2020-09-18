Entrepreneurship does not only mean carrying out a business idea. It is a much more complex process in which various aspects are involved. Entrepreneurship represents going out of your comfort zone, venturing into a path, which you may have to face alone, without support, but with great determination to make a difference and achieve success. For all this, preparation is a fundamental aspect.

Luca started in this world of e-commerce after discovering the potential that existed in methodologies such as Dropshipping. This called his attention, to the point of motivating him to continue, basing his experience on the process that other international experts had. There he found great inspiration.

Luca's motivation did not stop until he achieved his results. He lived through various experiences before finding the key to success, but he never stopped in the process. On the contrary, each of the stages he has lived through has added new learning to his life, which he defines as constant preparation.

Move Forward With a Purpose

For Luca, preparation is key to any undertaking. From his experience, he has been in constant learning and preparation, with the objective of advancing towards the fulfillment of his goals. He has dedicated his free time to study, train, and find those paths that will lead him to obtain his results.

Proving to himself that his strategies were the right ones and that they would allow him to earn a lot of money through the internet, allowed him to advance with more confidence to a higher level. In addition to positioning himself as an entrepreneur, he decided to share his knowledge with others.

It was there that he began to teach his online courses. Currently, he has more than 4,300 students who want to develop skills and acquire more theoretical tools to carry out their ventures in the right way.

This whole process has shown him that it is possible to reinvent and innovate in different ways without abandoning your initial goal of continuing to grow and become a successful entrepreneur.

Knowing and Exploiting Your Talents

Finding the aspects that possibly distinguish you from the competition and taking advantage of them in the best way is indispensable to achieve success in business. From Luca's perspective, this has been critical.

Beyond being another source of income and a way to further innovate your brand and your business, the courses that Luca and his team teach are part of your lifestyle. It is his motivation to share the experience that has allowed him to become a successful entrepreneur and an expert in digital marketing and e-commerce.

But, above all, to be a reference point and source of inspiration for other people who want to achieve the same success from their idea of entrepreneurship and learn from it. Today Luca has a great track record, which is reflected in his income figures, which are constantly rising.