Akshaya Alshi is a powerful name in the Instagram world showcasing her talent and charm.Akshaya is a popular face in the field of fashion industry By being the face of India internationally , Akshaya got extensively recognized.

She has a huge presence on Instagram as 'Akshaya Alshi' with a whopping number of followers.Her audience loves her sense of fashion. She is a Fashion influencer and daily fashion inspiration for her generation. She established herself as a renowned fashion Blogger and influencer in a due course of a year.

Alshi has worked with the biggest brands and has been featured on various websites and Instagram pages. She has collaborated with brands for editorials and social partnerships. Forever New, Forever 21, Amazon,Myntra, Adidas, Mac cosmetics and many more.

"I would describe my style as casual chic. I generally do not put much effort and mind in putting my outfits together and just wear the outfits according to the mood I have that day and the places that i am going" says Alshi, while describing her style.

As a child she never had to struggle for anything as she was brought up in a wealthy household , but she believes in hard work and has made a mark in the industry of fashion ever since she has stepped her foot in. Alshi's key to success is to think from her audience' perspective and get inspired from little things that surround her.

Her goal is to work with all her favorite brands and make it look like a dream. What makes her unique is the ability to create and share fashion and beauty ideas which sets her apart..She aims at being extremely effortless in what she does, by creating relatable content for young girls, women and sharing her inspiration towards fashion.

Alshi is an Indian beauty representing India at Cosmopolitan International Beauty pageant. She was also invited to attend SIIMA Awards in Doha, Qatar