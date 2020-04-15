The European country Germany reported that the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 2,486 to 127,584, as shown by the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Wednesday. This means the number of new infection cases is on a rise after four days of decline. The reported death toll has risen by 285 to 3,254, the tally showed.

Coronavirus crisis

The deadly novel virus outbreak which has created a major stir around the world has claimed the lives of over 120,000 people while infecting almost two million people globally. The outbreak which started from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to over 170 countries in the world and is still spreading like wildfire.

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and the US is the worst-hit country till now followed by Italy Spain, Germany and France. The virus has shifted its epicentre from Europe to the US recently.

(With agency inputs)