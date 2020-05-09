The total number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Germany spiked by 1,252 to 168,551, data of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for the infectious diseases showed on Saturday with the death toll increasing by 47 to 7,369.

Coronavirus pandemic

The deadly virus outbreak has created havoc around the world in recent times infecting more than 3.9 million people and claiming the lives of over 270,000 people globally. The virus is currently spreading like wildfire and has infected people in over 170 countries.

The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan of the Hubei province in China has affected the US the most followed by Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. The scientists are currently working to find a vaccine for this virus.

(With agency inputs)