Germany vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

In an upcoming Group A match of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, Switzerland will play against Germany at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, June 23 at the Deutsche Bank Park, Germany. The Euro 2024 host is having its best start to a tournament in over a decade.

Germany aims to secure three wins out of three when it faces Switzerland, hoping to clinch the top spot in Group A and ensure a potentially easier opponent in the last 16. The match, scheduled for 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), will take place simultaneously with the Hungary-Scotland game in Stuttgart, Germany. Here's everything you need to know about the high-voltage match.

Germany Aims for Another Win

The hosts impressed for the second time in the tournament by defeating a determined Hungary 2-0. This victory leaves Germany needing just a point on Sunday to win the group and set up a round of 16 match against the runners-up of Group C, which includes England.

After dismantling the struggling Scots on the opening night, Germany faced a tougher challenge against Marco Rossi's side on Wednesday.

They were forced to be efficient in their 2-0 victory. Superstar Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to start the scoring, and Ilkay Gundogan finished off a flowing move to secure the win for Die Mannschaft.

Switzerland, on the other hand, eased the pressure after beating Hungary in their first match of the tournament.

They then faced an improved Scotland in their last match. Murat Yakin's side was below par in their 1-1 draw, but their four-point total has almost guaranteed their place in the round of 16. The Swiss will top the group if they manage to upset the odds and defeat Germany on Sunday.

When and Where

The Germany vs Switzerland Euro 2024 match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, Jun 23 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (June 22).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Germany vs Switzerland Euro 2024 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Germany vs Switzerland match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Germany vs Switzerland Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Germany vs Switzerland Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Germany vs Switzerland Euro 2024 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.