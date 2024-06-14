Germany vs Scotland Live Streaming: How to Watch Euro 2024 Opening Match Online in US, UK and India

UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday in Munich with host nation Germany facing Scotland at the Fußball Arena München. After a disappointing performance in the 2020 tournament, the Manuel Neuer-led team aims for a strong start in this edition. As the host nation of Euro 2024, Germany will have the advantage of home support in their upcoming match.

The German team is in really good form, having won three of their last four matches. On the other hand, Scotland has won only one of their last three matches. The Scots will now aim to cause an early upset by defeating Germany in their opening game. So, what's in store?

The First Vital Game

Germany is the joint most successful nation in Euros history with three titles but has not won the trophy since 1996. Their last final appearance ended in a defeat to Spain in 2008.

Nagelsmann has extended his contract beyond this summer's tournament, but the pressure is on Die Mannschaft following three consecutive disappointing tournaments, including a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Unbeaten in four friendlies in 2024, Germany faced difficulties in 2023, with losses to Turkey, Austria, Japan, Colombia, and Poland.

This marks their first competitive match in a significant period, and it will be interesting to see how they handle the expectations.

Scotland faced injury concerns with Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland withdrawing from training during the week. This is only their second appearance at a major tournament since 1998, but Steve Clarke has achieved remarkable results over the past few years.

This includes a highly impressive qualifying campaign, where they finished well ahead of Norway.

Route to the Euros

Scotland managed to score in every match but one during their qualifying campaign. Among the five-team groups, only Spain, Belgium, England, and France scored more goals than Scotland, who netted multiple goals in seven of their eight qualifying games.

In the past year, both teams scored in eight of Germany's 13 matches. While head-to-head statistics for this fixture are limited, a clear trend emerges for both teams.

When and Where

The Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will kick-off on Friday, Jun 14 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (Sat).

How to Watch Online

United States: The Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will be broadcast live on the FOX family of networks including Fox Sports from June 14 to July 14, 2024, in Germany. You can live stream the Euro 2024 on Fubo.

United Kingdom: TheGermany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will be broadcast on ITV1 / ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: TheGermany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of Euro 2024 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website.