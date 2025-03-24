Germany vs Italy Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Online in the US, UK and India

Germany will face Italy at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday for the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal, with a place in the semi-finals at stake. Die Mannschaft enter the match with momentum, having won 2-1 in the first leg, and will be confident of finishing the job in front of their home crowd.

Julian Nagelsmann's side is in excellent form and will be the favorites heading into the match. They have been undefeated in their last six matches across all competitions and have also enjoyed recent success against Italy, remaining unbeaten in their last six encounters. Germany will be aiming to main that record with another win.

Germany Aim Another Win

The first-leg loss was a major setback for Italy, and it remains to be seen if they can stage a strong comeback. They have suffered recent losses against both France and Germany, making this challenge even tougher.

To ensure a positive result, they will need to step up their performance. Whether they can defy expectations and overturn the deficit in the second leg of the quarterfinals remains uncertain.

Germany will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to cruciate ligament damage, while Florian Wirtz (ankle) and Kai Havertz (thigh) are also sidelined. Oliver Baumann will start in goal as Germany lines up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Joshua Kimmich and Maximilian Mittelstädt will play as full-backs, supporting both defense and attack, while Antonio Rüdiger partners Nico Schlotterbeck at center-back. Leon Goretzka and Pascal Groß will anchor the midfield, forming the defense. Jamal Musiala takes the attacking midfield role, creating chances for forwards Leroy Sané, Karim Adeyemi, and striker Tim Kleindienst, who will lead the attack against Italy.

Meanwhile, Riccardo Calafiori is expected to miss out after sustaining a knee injury against Germany, while Mateo Retegui (muscle) and Andrea Cambiaso (ankle) are also sidelined.

Italy will likely deploy a 3-5-2 formation with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Alessandro Bastoni form the back three. Raoul Bellanova and Destiny Udogie will play as wing-backs, while Samuele Ricci, Davide Frattesi, and Sandro Tonali control midfield. Moise Kean and Giacomo Raspadori lead the attack.

When and Where

The Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, on Sunday, March 23, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 24).

How to Livestream

United States: The Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: The Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on Premier Sports. The match game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.