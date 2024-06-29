Germany vs Denmark Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 Match Online in US, UK and India

Hosts Germany are set to take on Denmark in their UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Dortmund on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany. This is the only match in the round of 16 featuring two unbeaten teams. Germany topped Group A with big wins against Scotland and Hungary, and a draw with Switzerland.

Denmark, on the other hand, drew all their matches against Slovenia, England, and Serbia. However, Denmark has only managed three wins in their last 15 games at major tournaments, with seven draws and five losses. This upcoming match against Germany will be the fifth encounter between the two sides at a major tournament

The Final Round

Hosts Germany showcased their strength in the Group A campaign, decisively defeating Scotland and Hungary before a stoppage-time equalizer by Niclas Füllkrug against Switzerland secured their top position in the group.

Players like Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos, and Florian Wirtz have come up with impressive performances. With the support of the home crowd at BVB Stadion Dortmund, Julian Nagelsmann's team will be confident about advancing to their fourth EURO quarter-final in the last five tournaments.

The Danes, who reached the semi-finals three years ago, have been rather unimpressive this summer, managing to score only two goals in a lackluster Group C. Nevertheless, their three-point tally was sufficient to secure second place in the group, setting up the round of 16 clash on Saturday.

Denmark, however, will be optimistic about pulling off an upset, having demonstrated their resilience with the three draws. Christian

Eriksen has been as impressive as ever, while Jonas Wind and Rasmus Højlund are threats to any defense. The fact that these two teams have drawn three of their last four encounters suggests that a closely contested match is likely.

When and Where

The Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany, on Saturday, Jun 29 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (June 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.