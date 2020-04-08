The number of reported coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Germany rose by 4,003 in the last 24 hours to 103,228 on Wednesday, thus climbing for the second straight day after the numbers dropped for four consecutive days, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases stated.

COVID-19 in Germany

The reported death toll rose by 254 to 1,861. Thre deadly coronavirus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 80,000 people and infecting over 1,400,000 worldwide. The deadly virus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan of the Hubei province in China is spreading like wildfire all around the world and has been termed as a pandemic by the WHO.

The current epicentre of the virus outbreak is the US which is most affected followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany and China. The highest number of deaths has been reported in Italy till now followed by Spain.

