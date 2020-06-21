The number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases confirmed in Germany increased by 687 to 189,822, as per the data released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Sunday.

The Institute also reported a death toll of 8,882. On Saturday, the figure stood at 8,883. No explanation was given why the number in Sunday's tally decreased by one. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 8.7 million people globally.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of over 464,000 people in more than 170 countries. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the virus as the nations had earlier imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. The major countries are slowly relaxing the restrictions to get their economy back on track.

(With agency inputs)