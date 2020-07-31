Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases of Germany on Friday has kept three regions form Spain including Catalonia, which is home to Barcelona, on the list of countries designated high-risk for the novel coronavirus.

The three regions are Catalonia, Aragon, and Navarre in northern Spain, RKI said. The summer holiday season has prompted fears that tourists returning from destinations experiencing a surge in new cases like Spain could sow the seeds of a second wave.

COVID-19 in Sapin

On Monday, Germany said it would make coronavirus tests mandatory at airports for all returning holidaymakers from high-risk areas.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 17.3 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 673,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

