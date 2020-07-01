Germany has for now secured sufficient supplies of remdesivir, which is going to become the first coronavirus or COVID-19 treatment approved in Europe and is banking on the maker Gilead for meeting future needs, the nation's health ministry mentioned on Wednesday.

"The federal government has early on secured remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Currently, there are still sufficient reserves," the ministry told Reuters in a written statement.

Germany Secures Sufficient Supply of Remdesivir

With a conditional market approval, which is expected to be issued by the EU Commission this week, comes an obligation to deliver sufficient quantities in the future, it added. "We trust Gilead will meet this obligation," the ministry said.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.4 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 510,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)