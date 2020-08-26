Germany is planning to increase its monitoring of the returning travelers for making sure that they are abiding by quarantine rules, Health Minister Jens Spahn mentioned on Wednesday after the data showed over 40 percent of the new infections were contracted overseas.

"At a time when the number of new infections in Germany is low it is important to prevent that the virus is spread in the country through returning travelers," said Spahn.

COVID-19 to Increase Monitoring of Returning Travelers

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 23.9 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 819,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the virus outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)