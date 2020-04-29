In December 2015, a 22-year-old woman died of an exorcism ritual, performed on her, to cure her infertility. Four-and-a-half years to the disease, the woman's family and an 'Islamic miracle healer' were charged with the woman's murder.

Exorcism is an ancient exercise, prevalent in almost all religions, in which supposed demons or evil forces are driven out of persons, as a supposed cure for certain ailments. It can range from simple praying, a blessing to often lethal and violent methods to ward off the supposed diabolical possession.

Details about the German exorcism incident

The 22-year-old woman, identified as Nesma M died in December 2015 in Germany, due to an exorcism act performed on her, to cure her infertility. She was administered a 'saltwater treatment' in which, she was made to drink large amounts of saltwater, between November 30 and December 7, 2015.

She died at a Berlin hospital on December 7, due to pulmonary embolisms and excess fluid in the brain. Her husband, in-laws and a miracle healer were arrested in connection with the death.

On Tuesday, the Berlin prosecutors pleaded that the four arrested "jointly killing" the woman "with a 'saltwater treatment' intended to expel demons". They identified the accused as 34-year-old Wajdi H [victim's husband], Widad A, 57, and Mohammad H, 58, [victim's in-laws] and Mazen K [48-year-old 'Islamic miracle healer']. All four were charged with the death of the 22-year-old woman.

Another exorcism-related death in Germany

Three days after Nesma M died, a 41-year-old South Korean woman died of an exorcism ritual performed on her, in Frankfurt. The woman was beaten by five people, including her 15-year-old son, for two hours in her chest and stomach, to 'drive off a demon' they thought had possessed her. A towel and a hanger were pushed into her mouth to stifle her screams. She died of her injuries on December 10, 2015.