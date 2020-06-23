Germany's Interior Ministry has banned the neo-Nazi group called Nordadler. It is the third extremist group Germany has banned this year. Nordadler, which means 'the Northern Eagles', operated online, ministry spokesman Steve Alter said in a tweet. Raids on the suspected group members took place across four states.

"Right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism have no place on the internet either," Alter said, according to a DW report.

Nazi-style Names

The group pursued the Fascist ideology of national socialism and operated under four other names in Nazi party (NSDAP) style references to the German word Volk, which means people or ethnicity, according to the ministry.

The names are:

Völkische Revolution, meaning 'People's Revolution'

Völkische Jugend, meaning 'People's Youth'

Völkische Gemeinschaft, meaning 'People's Community'

Völkische Renaissance meaning 'People's Renaissance'

Rural Nazi Society

The ministry further said that the members of this right-wing extremist group claimed their allegiance to Adolf Hitler and other Nazi regime leaders and used Nazi symbols and language.

Nordadler supporters also planned a national socialist settlement project in rural areas, the ministry said.

Back in 2018, the founder of Nordadler told public broadcaster NDR that he was a Nazi and his group considered attacks against politicians too. They had also tried obtaining weapons, ammunition and explosive materials back then, the Federal Prosecutor's Office had announced.

This is the 20th ban of such a right-wing extremist group by the federal government. The other groups to be banned this year was "Combat 18" in January and the "United German Peoples and Tribes" in March.

Raids against the outfit were conducted in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Brandenburg and Lower Saxony.