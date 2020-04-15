The foreign minister of Germany mentioned on Wednesday that strengthening of the WHO is among the best investments. This came after US president Donald Trump halted funding to the Geneva-based organisation on Tuesday.

Trump made the move over the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing condemnation from infectious disease experts as the global death toll mounted. "Apportioning blame doesn't help. The virus knows no borders," Heiko Maas said on Twitter.

"We have to work closely together against #COVID19. One of the best investments is to strengthen the @UN, especially the under-funded @WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines."

The deadly novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 120,000 and infecting nearly two million people globally. The virus has spread to more than 170 countries in the world and has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

(With agency inputs)