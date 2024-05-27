Georgie Campbell: British Horse-Riding Star and Wife of Jesse Campbell Dies after Suffering Fall at Bicton Horse Trials

British horse-riding star Georgie Campbell has died aged 37 after a fall at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon tonight. Campbell and her horse, Global Quest, were competing in the CCI4*-S event when the accident occurred on the cross-country course. They fell at a log into the water at fence 5b, known as the Symonds & Sampson Splash.

Medical professionals responded immediately to the scene, but Campbell could not be saved. During her career, Campbell competed in over 200 events, winning six times, including prestigious five-star events like Badminton and Burghley. In 2020, she married event rider Jesse Campbell, who had previously represented New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics.

An air ambulance, double-crewed land ambulance, operations officer, and hazardous area response team were dispatched to the scene.

"It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024," Bicton International Horse Trials said in a statement.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b.

"However, unfortunately, she could not be saved. The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the onsite vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

"To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared."

The Bicton Horse Trials took place at the Bicton Arena in Devon from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26.

A statement released on Sunday announced that Campbell and Global Quest had fallen on the course, resulting in a delay of around one hour.

Following the news of Campbell's fatal fall, the CCI4*-S event was subsequently abandoned.

Campbell, originally from Kent, was shortlisted for the British Junior Team before making her five-star debut in 2009. She also made several Nations Cup appearances with Team GB. At just two years old, Campbell was taught to ride by her mother Debbie, a former GB endurance rider, in Kent.

Earlier in May, Campbell and Global Quest finished third in the CCI3*-S at Osberton International Horse Trials.

Global Quest, an 11-year-old horse, has competed with Campbell for several years. The horse moved to the four-star level in 2022, and the pair won the CCI4*-L at Lignieres in France the same year.

Georgie had also competed at five-star level on other horses, completing both the Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley Horse Trials.

