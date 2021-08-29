Georgian Woman Arrested for Masturbating with a Vibrator on Public Beach

A Georgia woman was arrested and charged with indecent behavior and disorderly conduct for masturbating at a family beach near Tybee Island. She told police that she didn't think anyone saw her because 'it only took her 20 seconds to orgasm'.

Christina Revels-Glick, 34, a woman from Savannah, was at a beach on Tybee Island, a barrier island and small city near Savannah, around 5:30 pm on July 1, when a fellow beachgoer 'could hear her moaning.

According to a police report obtained this week by WJCL, a witness Sarah Moss who was sitting on the beach with her family reportedly saw the woman lay out a towel near her family in the late afternoon, then pull out what appeared to be a vibrator from her bag.

Glick, after retrieving the vibrator from her backpack, 'spread her legs apart' and put 'both of her hands in between her legs,' according to the police report obtained by the The Smoking Gun. This went on for a few seconds until the female looked to her right and stopped what she was doing.

Arrested for Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Conduct but Soon Released

Moss told police that Glick pleasured herself for about five minutes before packing her things and leaving for the nearby Deck Restaurant. Cops found her at the Deck Restaurant, where she was arrested. Police said Glick apologized while being booked for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

On being apprehended about the incident, she admitted to engaging in the act but she told officers she didn't think anyone could have noticed her. She was of the belief that it wouldn't cause any trouble to anyone present at the family beach "because it only took her 20 seconds to orgasm," according to a police report.

According to the report, police took photos of the vibrator to log as evidence. Glick has been released on subpoena.

Social Media Reactions Say Double Standards for Women Are Unacceptable

Many netizens believe that if it were a man caught in the same situation, the charges would've been different. One internet user wrote, "Notice how she wasn't charged with public masturbation - which is exactly the charge that would get her a stay in prison and force her to register as a sex offender...as she was masturbating in front of a family. If double standards for women didn't exist then there would be no standards at all."

Another wrote, "If I started fapping on a public beach I'd be facing some serious prison time. This woman will start crying and say that she was lonely...and all will be forgotten."

One comment read, "What a stunning and brave act of femininity." Another comment read, "Christina thought she could be quite quick. And so discreet with her pleasure stick. But a Karen was near and the cops did appear. So much for Christina's beach trick."