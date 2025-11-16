Georgia vs Spain Live Streaming: How to Watch the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Online in the US, UK and India

Group E leaders Spain travel to Georgia knowing that a win would book their spot at the World Cup — and at the same time crush the hosts' already slim chances. Willy Sagnol's Georgia side is hanging on by a thread, with only three points from four matches.

Their only win came against Bulgaria, which means their chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup are bleak, and facing Spain makes it even tougher. Georgia's last two group matches are a home showdown with Spain, followed by a trip to Bulgaria. That final match offers a glimmer of opportunity, but realistically, Georgia needs to pull off a major upset against Spain.

Spain a Step Away from Qualification

At the same time, Georgia will expect Turkey to slip up against Bulgaria to stay in the qualification race. Meanwhile, Turkey sit comfortably in second place, six points clear of Georgia, and just one more point would seal their qualification.

That means Georgia's only way to an unlikely World Cup trip to North America is to win both of their remaining games and hope Turkey lose twice. It's a long shot — but not completely out of the question.

Spain, meanwhile, have been flawless in qualifying so far. Luis de la Fuente's squad has won all four of their matches without conceding a single goal. During the last international window, they beat both Georgia and Bulgaria, tightening their grip on the top spot in Group E.

Spain are three points ahead of Turkey, so they haven't officially secured their World Cup ticket just yet. A win in Georgia would wrap things up and crown them Group E winners, but a loss could complicate everything before their final, high-stakes meeting with Turkey.

