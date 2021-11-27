Georgia Teenager,18, Fatally Stabs Mother in Domestic Assault on Thanksgiving

A Georgia mom was allegedly fatally stabbed by her 18-year-old son on Thanksgiving day, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. Marcia Chance, 42, was found dead inside her Lawrenceville residence after Gwinnett County police responded to a report of a domestic-related assault on Thursday, November 25. Her son, Varian Hibbert was arrested at the scene of the crime.

According to police, Varian Hibbert was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond. It is not clear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf. Detectives have not established a motive for the alleged assault yet.

According to Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a call reporting domestic-related assault in the 1100 block of Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Officers arrived at the scene to find Chance lifeless with stab wounds. Another relative present in the home during the incident made the 911 call, police said.

Varian Hibbert has a criminal history

Hibbert was previously taken into custody earlier this year in August on charges of criminal property damage and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, according to WAGA-TV. He was arrested again on similar charges the same month. Detectives are yet to establish a connection between Chance and these incidents.

'I didn't think Hibbert was capable of doing that'

A neighbor Cameron Boyd told WAGA-TV that he was 'shocked' when he learned about the incident. "I ain't think [Hibbert] was really capable of doing something like that. It's your mom and it's on Thanksgiving like that's the crazier part," he said. Another neighbor, Henriette Robinson said that she had often noticed Hibbert talking to himself and even accused him of trying to enter her house on several occasions. "It's really disturbing," Robinson said. "Never thought that it'd come to this."