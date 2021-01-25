The sun-kissed Maldives which attracts millions of tourists around the world has strict anti-nude laws and walking down its beaches or posing for pictures naked is illegal and attracts a fine and possibly even jail term. The Muslim majority and conservative country also allows public floggings and even death sentences for the most serious offenders.

Instagram influencers and models shy away from going topless due to the anti-nude laws but Love Island's Georgia Steel went a step ahead by flouting the rules and posing topless in a luxury resort that's attached to the pristine beach.

In one of her pictures, Georgia, 22, poses in just a skimpy bikini bottom being topless and covering her assets with her bare hands. In another image, the skinny model is seen in a wet white t-shirt leaving little to imagination.

It's still not known if Georgia is aware of the anti-nudity laws in Maldives or not but her followers reminded her of the fact that she might be in serious trouble for breaking the law. Legal action could also be taken by the government against the resort for allowing the act and might receive fines or even closure.

One islander commented on Georgia's pictures that she finds it incredibly insulting to see ''Westerners'' openly flouting the island's law and slammed her for failing to observe and practice the customs of the host country. "It may seem strange to Westerners, but coming here and failing to observe our laws and customs is incredibly insulting.''

Another angry user commented that Maldives is not just a backdrop for posing nude to Westerners and people who break the law should end up in jail and pay the price for their crime. "Influencers who think the Maldives is just a great backdrop for their Instagram should stop and think before one ends up in jail.''

A user jumped in the negative comments bandwagon saying Georgia's actions might cause trouble to other tourists residing in the resort as she is clearly found to be ''generating'' in ''pornographic images'' on Instagram and warned that the resort can also face legal action. ''The resorts could also be in serious trouble if guests like Georgia are found to be generating 'pornographic images' on the premises.''