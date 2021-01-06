In what appears to be another setback for the Republican Party, the Democrats are ahead by inches in the Senate runoff polls in Georgia. Democrat Raphael Warnock has claimed victory against his rival and incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler, while the other race is too tight to call.

Major news channels have not called either of the races well past midnight, but Warnock, who would be the first Black Senator from Georgia is confirmed elected, claimed victory. According to the latest updates, he was leading Loeffler by around 35,000 votes.

'We were told we couldn't win this election, but tonight we proved that hope, hardwork and with the people by our side, anything is possible,' Warnock said, according to the Daily Mail. Loeffler, speaking in Atlanta, refused to concede.

In the other race, Democrat Jon Ossoff was inching closer to Republican rival David Perdue, leaving President Trump and the Republicans string at the possibility of conceding Senate control to the Democrats.

If the two results from Georgia go the way they look like at the moment, the Democrats will be in an enviable position, controlling the White House, the House and the Senate, albeit by thin margins.

[Fuller and final Results Awaited]