Georgia Secretary of State certified the presidential election results in the state, naming Democrat Joe Biden the winner, but as for the Trump camp, the race isn't over yet in Georgia.

As per the tally announced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperge, Biden won Georgia by a narrow margin of 12,284 votes. The final results were announced after the audit of roughly 5 million votes was completed on Thursday. Heading into the recount, Trump was trailing by more than 14,000 votes but managed to narrow the gap with Biden in the final tally.

In the latest update, Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp has asked the secretary of state to conduct an audit of at least some mail-in ballots. This, he said, is meant to shore up the confidence of the electorate after the presidential election was decided on a razor-thin margin.

Kemp said that "significant errors" had cropped up in the absentee ballots in counties like Floyd, Fayette, Douglas and Walton. "It's quite honestly hard to believe that during the audit, thousands of uncounted ballots were found weeks after a razor-thin outcome in a presidential election," Kemp said.

During the recount, it was found that as many as 3,300 votes stored on memory cards had not been uploaded to election computers. This was in addition to some 2,600 ballots that were left unscanned in Floyd County.

In another development, the Trump campaign is gearing up to demand a second recount in Georgia, a traditional Republican bastion. Under the state laws, a second recount is allowed if the margin of the race is less than 0.5 percent. All the paper ballots will be rescanned in this recount.

Earlier, Secretary of State Raffensperge had declined a Trump campaign request for a full audit of mail-in ballots. It is in this context that Kemp has asked for at least a sample audit of the signatures on the ballots. Under this process, the signatures will be verified against the applications and the database.