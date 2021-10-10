Georgia Police Officer Shot and Killed Outside Police Station on his First Shift

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, a Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift for the Alamo Police Department.

Dylan Harrison, 26, was on his first shift working as a part-time officer for the police department in Alamo, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp posted a message on social media about the tragic loss of Officer Harrison.

"Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty," Kemp wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer's family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve."

Harrison was a Full-Time Oconee Drug Taskforce Agent Since 2018

As reported by USA Today, Harrison was a full-time drug task force agent in Eastman, Georgia, GBI spokesperson Natalie Ammons said at a press conference. He had been working in law enforcement since 2018, and before that served as an emergency dispatcher and at a campus police department, local news reports said.

Harrison leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.

Who's the Suspect?

Authorities identified the suspect as Damien "Luke" Anthony Ferguson, 43 of Alamo, GA. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said Ferguson is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and about 215 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

A reward of $17,000 was being offered for information leading to Ferguson's arrest.

"At this time, this investigation is very active," Natalie Ammons, GBI's deputy director for public and governmental affairs, said during a press briefing Saturday afternoon. "The most important thing is to take the suspect into custody."

A Blue Alert has been issued for Ferguson. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect who has killed or seriously injured an officer has not been apprehended and may be a serious threat to the public.

Ferguson served eight years in prison after being convicted in Wheeler County of charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer, Georgia Department of Corrections records show. He was released in 2006, reported ABC News.