Georgia Mother Sex-Trafficked 5-Year-Old Daughter for Money to a Man who Brutally Murdered her

A Georgia mother sold her 5-year-old daughter to a man who brutally murdered her later. Kelly Siple, 35 reportedly took money from a man to have sex with her daughter, Kamarie Holand. Siple was arrested for murder and human trafficking in connection with Holand's death. WRBL TV reported Friday, December 31 that according to prosecutors, Jeremy Williams, 37, paid Siple to have sex with her 5-year-old daughter before he proceeded to rape and strangle her.

Kamarie Holand was reported missing by her mother, Siple on December 13, who claimed that she woke up to find the front door of her Columbus home open. Holand was later found dead the same day in an empty home in Phenix City, Alabama. It's the same home where Williams reportedly lived earlier. According to police, Williams and Siple had a relationship.

According to WRBL, Jeremy Williams, who already has child abuse charges against him will be charged with capital murder of a child less than 14 for Holand's death. Additional charges against him are also possible.

According to court documents obtained by News 3, investigators have reason to believe that Siple sold Holand to Jeremy despite being in the full knowledge that the 5-year-old will be sexually abused by him. Investigators further reported that Holand was raped, sodomized, and strangled to death.

'She was a helping kid'

Two days after Holand's body was found, her mother, Siple donated her toys to WTVM-TV's annual toy drive, citing that Holand would've wanted her toys to be donated because she was a very helpful child. "I'm a mommy, I did not have nothing to do with this [Holand's murder]. She was my life," Siple told the station during an interview. She also has three sons.

Kamarie Holand's father, Corey Holand called Siple a 'monster' after her arrest. In a statement to WRBL, he noted that he and his family would continue to suffer the loss of his 5-year-old daughter. Columbus' Assistant Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick noted that it's very important to monitor where your kids are and who they are around.

No bail for the mother

Russell County District Court Judge Walter Gray set no bail for Siple during Wednesday's hearing. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor noted that Siple has been charged with 'murder during the course of a kidnapping, murder during the course of rape, murder during the course of sodomy and human trafficking.'