A Georgia woman said her date from Hinge app beat and threatened to kill her before being saved by a security guard. Brittany Correri detailed the horror in an Instagram post in a bid to appeal to women to remain vigilant when meeting people whom they connected through online dating apps.

In the Instagram post, Correri said she met a "super nice guy" man named Ben in Atlanta last week in what she called was her first date from Hinge, an online dating app. The date between the two went "normal" before the man physically attacked her.

"As soon as we left with no warning he started beating/punching me in my head and face. If I would try to leave the car he would pull me back in by my hair or the hood on my hoodie," Correri said in the post. "The more I would cry, try to defend myself, plead with him to let me go the more he would beat my entire body. After hours of being driven around, beaten and held against my will he drew his gun on me and told me that he was going to kill me."

Correri said that a woman security who was on a nearby street saved her from the attack. She also appealed to women to inform their family and friends before meeting their online dates. According to Correri, Fancher beat her because the date "cost too much."

"He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere - my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, my arms, my back. He was just telling me that the date cost too much, that I'm not worth that," she told WXIA-TV. "He was dead set on killing me. Mentally, I'm not okay."

The man was identified 31-year-old Benjamin Fancher and was arrested on Tuesday in Kent, New York, on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment. He waived an extradition hearing was is expected to return to Atlanta by Nov. 25.

Following his arrest, Correri posted that she was thankful for the support she received. However, she also mentioned that a few people tried to troll her by saying she should not have gotten in the car with Fancher.

"I take full responsibility that I shouldn't have gotten in the car with Ben however that does not mean that is okay to be beaten and nearly killed by him," Correri said.