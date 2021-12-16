Georgia Man, 25, is Accidentally Shot Dead by a Toddler, who Found his Loaded Gun at Home

A Georgia man, Dustin Walters was accidentally killed by a toddler inside his home. According to police, the toddler found his loaded gun, picked it up, and pulled the trigger while facing it towards Walters. According to DailyMail, the incident took place on December 5. Dustin Walters, 25, was found by officers with a gunshot wound when they responded to reports of shooting at his home in the 100 block of E. 64th Street, Savannah at 5.30 pm.

Walters was immediately taken to the Memorial Medical Center. The Savannah Police Department informed that Walters succumbed to his injuries shortly after. According to police, he was 'accidentally shot' by a kid just under the age of two. The relationship between the toddler and Walters is not clear at the moment. The identity of the toddler was not known at the moment.

"The preliminary investigation determined that Walters was wounded when a toddler, who was just under 2 years of age, found and fired the handgun, striking Walter," police said. Dustin Walters has a 1-year-old son, Mars Cameron Walters with his wife Tori. Police have not confirmed if the toddler who shot Walters was his son.

'Accidental shooting'

Investigators noted that the victim's family members were present in the home when the shots were fired. The shooting has been declared 'accidental'. It is not clear, however, if any criminal charges or charges of neglect have been filed in connection to the fatal shooting. An obituary for the victim informed that Dustin Walters was a resident of Savannah, who has a 1-year-old son and worked for Nelson, a real estate development company. He is survived by his wife, Tori, and their one-year-old son, Mars.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter paid homage to the victim in a press release. "What we want to make sure now is that parents are aware that although rare, these incidents can happen with tragic results," he said.