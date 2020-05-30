For the fourth straight night, angry protests continued in cities across the U.S. over the death of 46-year-old Minneapolis citizen George Floyd, an African American, who was killed when a police officer suffocated him to death on the street.

Meanwhile, several protesters gathered in front of the White House to show their anger, the U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the demonstrators with "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons" if they had breached the fence outside the 'President's Palace,' where the Secret Service members are "waiting for action".

He is threatening those who are devastated by the news of Floyd's death after a white policeman chocked the African American, but to Trump, Michigan protesters, some armed, demanding to end the state Coronavirus lockdown, were "very good people."

This month, the head of the country, voiced his support for some protesters, armed with rifles who entered the capitol building in the US state of Michigan and demanded that Governor Gretchen Whitmer lift strict coronavirus lockdown orders. The incident was so terrifying that some lawmakers reportedly don bulletproof vests. But Trump, said in Twitter, "The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

White House Protesters

Via Twitter Trump suggested that the U.S. Secret Service members look forward to inflicting violence and appeared to encourage counter-protests, promoting "MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE".

In Twitter threads, the U.S. President said: "The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That's when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. 'We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and ... good practice."

His tweets also appeared to undermine the protesters who are urging for justice in the wake of black Americans by police saying that the members of the Secret Service had "let the 'protesters' scream [and] rant as much as they wanted" but "whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard — didn't know what hit them."

George Floyd Death Case

After the death of 46-year-old African American man, Floyd, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with murder on Friday after a video went viral, showing how he chocked Floyd for several minutes while he cried out that he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death and the delay to arrest involved police officers triggered the rage across the US as communities against the police killing of black Americans and people of color.

On Friday night, dozens of protesters reached the barriers in front of the White House, which was initially placed under lockdown. Protesters managed to break through the barricades which were frequently replaced. However, police fired pepper spray into crowds, while thousands of other citizens demonstrated throughout Washington DC.