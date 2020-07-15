Gennica Cochran became a household name in Carmel Valley and beyond after she stood up against a man who made racist remarks and supported an Asian family in the Lucia restaurant. She's now spoken about what she is planning to do with the money donated by people who endorsed her act.

At least two Go Fund Me pages were organized to donate money to Cochran for her diligent action. Currently, $90,000 has been raised for Cochran, who works as a server in the Lucia restaurant. Cochran was seen standing up against a racist customer and protected the Asian family at the restaurant on the Fourth of July.

The two pages are -- A Big Tip for an Everyday Hero and Tips for Gennica Standing Up To Racist Kevin. Apart from these two accounts, people are Venmo'ing money directly to her account.

Cochran has been in the hospitality sector for 20 years. She has also been teaching yoga for 10 years. Working as a professional yoga trainer is her dream.

Thus, with the money she is getting from these outlets, Cochran is planning to focus on teaching yoga. She also wants to donate money to the needy including those in the service industry.

Why Are People Donating Tips to Cochran?

On the Fourth of July, the Orosa Chan family gathered at Carmel Valley restaurant to celebrate one of the family member's birthday. As they started wishing the birthday girl, a man sitting on the next table started hurling racist comments against them.

While showing his middle finger to them, the man shouted, "Trump is going to f*** you." "f****** Asian pieces of s***. You f***ers need to leave," shouted the 37-year-old man. He has been identified as Michael Lofthouse, CEO of Solid8, a San Francisco-based tech company.

Witnessing the same, Cochran, who was standing nearby and was not serving the Asian family, came to their rescue and shouted back at Lofthouse. "You are not allowed here. You do not talk to our guests like that," she said. Lofthouse turned towards Cochran and asked, "who are these f***ers?" To this, Cochran said that they are valued guests. When Lofthouse asked if there are any valued guests in America, Cochran asked him to leave and said: "You are not allowed here ever again."

The incident was recorded by Jenny Chan, a member of the Orosa Chan family. The video was posted on Facebook and since then people have been slamming Lofthouse for his behavior. He is also said to be an immigrant from the U.K. He later resigned from his post in the company and has left for the U.K.

Immigrant From U.K. Insults Asian Family

Lofthouse issued a written apology to the Chan family: "My behavior in the video is appalling. This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day," it said.

But Cochran is of the opinion that his behavior cannot be forgiven. "People who believe those things and they get called out for them. I don't believe a word of it. There's no space for that and especially a CEO of a business in San Francisco, no, no," she said.