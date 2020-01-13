General Motors is reportedly resurrecting the Hummer brand, almost a decade after the brand became defunct. However, this time the Hummer will make a comeback in the form of a fully electric pickup. This certainly is good news for the fans of the iconic military-style vehicle.

The earlier version of Hummer had a mixed journey, with many becoming its patrons, while it also drew flak from ecology-focused critics. That said, General Motor's decision to bring back Hummer as an all-electric pickup makes sense given that most automakers are increasingly shifting focus to electric vehicles.

Return of an iconic brand

General Motors reportedly has ambitious plans with the Hummer brand. According to the Wall Street Journal, the iconic brand will be relaunched with a 2020 Super Bowl ad that will be featuring Lebron James. Understandably, this is a strategic decision given that Super Bowl is the battleground for car brands like General Motors and Mercedes Benz to show off their vehicles.

The carmaker is reportedly planning to make the all-electric Hummer pickup available for purchase by late 2021 or early 2022 in small quantities. The new vehicle will be sold under the GMC truck and SUV brand and not as a standalone brand.

All-electric Hummer part of bigger plans

General Motors discontinued Hummer in 2010 after the company filed for bankruptcy and also planned to cut some of its other costlier brands. Hummer although a big hit was also a subject of debate. The brand was known for its large body and became an ideal example of gas-guzzling vehicles. This often made it draw flak from ecology-focused critics. That said, although General Motors is bringing back the Hummer, it reportedly, doesn't have plans to revive the brand entirely.

Understandably, the carmaker has bigger plans of which one could be that an all-electric version could be targeted at environmentalists who have always slammed the old Hummer for creating pollution.

Moreover, an all-electric pickup version also makes sense for General Motors given the intensifying race among carmakers like Ford, Fiat and Tesla to go all electric in the long term. General Motors already has plans of going all electric in the future and is aiming to introduce at least 20 new vehicles globally by 2023.