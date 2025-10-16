Genderless Advocate Elton Ilirjani Shines in Ay Lelum's Emotional 'Bright Stars' Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Canadian Indigenous design house Ay Lelum debuted their deeply personal "Bright Stars Collection" at Paris Fashion Week SS26 on October 2nd, marking a powerful confluence of traditional Coast Salish art and global fashion advocacy. Highlighting the runway show, presented in collaboration with Global Fashion Collective, was the appearance of Albanian American model and human rights activist, Elton Ilirjani. Photos were taken by Arun Nevader.

The collection, designed from the Snuneymuxw First Nation in Nanaimo, B.C., is a profound tribute to the legacy and memory of the late Dr. William Good and W. Joel Good.

"The collection celebrates the brilliance and connectedness of the late Dr. William Good and the late W. Joel Good as they ascend into the heavens to become bright stars that guide our way," explained the Ay Lelum designer.

Elton Ilirjani, known to his 12 million followers as HANKO, walked the runway wearing a dramatic, long black garment intricately adorned with traditional Coast Salish patterns. As a seasoned genderless model celebrated for transforming his runway walk into performance art, Ilirjani's participation underscores Ay Lelum's commitment to creating culturally appropriate, inclusive wearable art that embraces diversity.

A Family Story on the Global Stage

Ay Lelum is a multi-generational artist family dedicated to creating Coast Salish Fashions. The "Bright Stars Collection" is rooted in this familial narrative, blending contemporary textiles with rare, traditional Coast Salish designs.

"The whole collection is inspired by the people in my family, it tells the story of what's happening in our family at this time and we're a family of artists," the designer shared. "In one garment, there are two supernatural eagles representing my late father, Dr. William Goods and my late brother, Joel Goods, and they were both artists, master carvers."

The designer elaborated on the intense personal inspiration: "I did these eagle designs and I combined them to connect them after my dad passed away and joined my brother."

The brand emphasizes the cultural significance of their work, noting that Coast Salish design is a specific, rarely practiced traditional Canadian art form unique to the West Coast.

Global Collaborations and Sustainable Practices

The collection also showcased unique international collaborations. One feature look a Stars Capelette and Skirt was crafted from hand-spun silk sourced in Cambodia, featuring custom star artwork by the late Dr. William Good. This piece was designed following connections made during the brand's Global Affairs Canada Trade Mission to Laos.

In addition to using international connections, Ay Lelum maintains a strong commitment to local sustainability and size inclusivity (offering sizes XS-5XL). Their ready-wear collections are produced in Canada using eco-friendly and natural fibers such as TENCEL™, hemp, and organic cotton.

The brand's dedication extends beyond garment creation; they actively document their family artwork, music, and historical information, adhering to strict cultural guidelines and Hul'q'umi'num' Law. Canadian models Serina Z and Blake Seward, Raymond Seward-Good, and Brookelyn Chalmers also walked in the show.

Elton Ilirjani: The Advocate Model

Elton Ilirjani's participation provides a significant platform for Ay Lelum's message of cultural preservation and inclusivity. Based in New York City, Ilirjani travels the world supporting independent, up-and-coming couture designers across global fashion hubs like Milan, London, and Paris.

Known for his striking editorial presence and advocacy, Ilirjani gained notoriety in 2016 as the first gay businessman to publicly come out in conservative Albania, causing significant shockwaves. His mission is to use fashion as a tool for cultural exchange, bringing international visibility to designers who embody unique artistic visions.

By walking for Ay Lelum, Ilirjani ensures that this powerful blend of traditional Indigenous artistry and heartbreakingly personal storytelling reaches the widest possible international audience at one of the world's most prestigious fashion events.

Photo by Arun Nevader.