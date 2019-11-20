The Winklevoss Twins' Gemini crypto exchange has just completed its first acquisition by purchasing the Nifty Gateway platform. This allows users to purchase and manage non-fungible tokens (NFT).

What are NFTs?

It was in an article about Gemini's Medium account that Tyler Winklevoss revealed this acquisition. The billionaire indicates that cryptocurrency is the first step in what he considers the future of money. It also evokes the future arrival of digital goods and collectibles. "As part of our mission to build the future of money, we are building bridges with these new digital economies. To that end, we bought Nifty Gateway, a popular platform on which you can buy and manage non-fungible tokens (NFT)," says the businessman.

NFT, also called as "nifties", are crypto tokens that follow the ERC-721 standard and represent a unique asset or property on a blockchain. These nifties thus differ from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin which is fungible. "Nifties are the perfect digital format for crypto-collections, crypto-art, etc," Winklevoss continues. He then stated that the Nifty Gateway offers an easier method to purchase nifties with credit or debit cards.

NFT: a future market?

Today, the figurehead of the NFT is represented by the Cryptokitties who have been so successful that they were responsible for slowing down the Ethereum network. Although NFTs are now widely used for games, there is a good chance that they will have a bright future and diversify.

This will be particularly true through the coming tokenisation of different goods and services. It is on this evolution that Domraider guarantees the development of Auctionity in the coming months and years. The NFT market, although still in its infancy, is likely to develop and reach a much wider audience rapidly.

